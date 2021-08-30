Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce sales of $3.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $18.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $21.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $44.18. 1,008,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

