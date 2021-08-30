Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Drops By 33.3%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter.

EVM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.04. 55,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,488. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

