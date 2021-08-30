Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Down 37.0% in August

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 119.8% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 472,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,057,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,020 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 266.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 512,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 372,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 57.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 122,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

GPM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,483. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.