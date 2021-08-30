Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Declines By 35.2%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the July 29th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Culp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

CULP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,715. The company has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

