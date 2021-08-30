$93.42 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post sales of $93.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

BHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHR traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 344,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

