The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $541,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,468,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

TD stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. 1,422,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,041. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

