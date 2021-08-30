Forward Management LLC Increases Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 146.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. CoreSite Realty accounts for approximately 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.99. 168,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.64. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

