TAP Consulting LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. 25,679,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,126,449. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

