Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,936 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.80% of Berry Global Group worth $70,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 901,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,852. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

