$223.04 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report sales of $223.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.97 million and the lowest is $221.10 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $913.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $920.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,258. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

