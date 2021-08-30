Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $26.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.35 million and the highest is $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $99.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.80. 4,871,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762,950. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 293,104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

