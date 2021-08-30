$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $6.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 billion and the lowest is $6.35 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.11 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,729. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

