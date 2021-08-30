iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.08

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.08 and last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 55005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

