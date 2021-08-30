True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.26

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 6956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

