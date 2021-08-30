Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Declines By 33.6%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the July 29th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

NYSE VOC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.23. 92,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,199. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.