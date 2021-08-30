OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.