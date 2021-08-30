PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Down 33.9% in August

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE PKO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 66,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

