iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,999,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 377,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,521,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 228,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.84. 6,085,146 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

