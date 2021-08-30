salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $92,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 657,781 shares of company stock valued at $162,085,360. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The firm has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

