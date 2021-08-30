Fifth Third Bancorp Has $168.31 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,201 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of AbbVie worth $168,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.57. 3,249,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

