Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

