TAP Consulting LLC Has $509,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.29. 344,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,285. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

