Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Hold

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,341. The stock has a market cap of $276.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

