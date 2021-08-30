Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Reuven Spiegel Sells 4,000 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,288. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 3.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. Equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 128,790 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

