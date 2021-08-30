Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 883,900 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the July 29th total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. 145,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

