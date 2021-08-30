Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Decreases By 47.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.25. 20,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.49. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1.67.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Analysts expect that Guild will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

