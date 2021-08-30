Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Decreases By 47.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.25. 20,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.49. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1.67.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Analysts expect that Guild will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
GHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
