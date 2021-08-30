Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 49.2% in August

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MRIN stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $6.39. 5,647,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,909,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $98.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,217 shares of company stock valued at $399,722. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

