TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Separately, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Cambria Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.22. 15,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,057. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57.

