Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce $6.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.12 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $26.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.48 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.15 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.49. 516,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

