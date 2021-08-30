$160.79 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce $160.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $669.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.80 million to $689.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $744.73 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $816.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,896. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.52. 69,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,781. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

