UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UFPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.17. 155,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,899. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.