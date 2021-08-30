UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UFPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.17. 155,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,899. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

