TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 288 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $451.69. 348,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $452.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

