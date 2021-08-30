iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 54.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,693 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.41. 538,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,948. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

