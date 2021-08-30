Salzhauer Michael Buys New Shares in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. 19,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $398.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

