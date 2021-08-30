Salzhauer Michael Purchases 3,000 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.80% of Kingstone Companies worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,274. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.