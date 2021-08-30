Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Rises By 59.1%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

BIF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,854. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.