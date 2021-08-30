NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the July 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,141. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.