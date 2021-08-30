ByteNext Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $105,871.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

