St. Louis Trust Co Has $55 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,788 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 13.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $55,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,372,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.53. 3,330,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

