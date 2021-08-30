Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce sales of $517.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $504.70 million. Genesco posted sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

GCO traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 88,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,692. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $945.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Genesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Genesco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

