High Liner Foods Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of HLF traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,429. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$7.87 and a 1-year high of C$14.13. The stock has a market cap of C$442.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,882.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,882. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.