Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $90,855.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PEGA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.39. 147,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,238. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 864.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pegasystems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1,267.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 96,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

