Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Major Shareholder Buys $25,375.00 in Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 407,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,937. The company has a quick ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63. Houston American Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 142.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

