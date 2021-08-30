Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peggy Scherle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00.

PRLD stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.92. 184,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -5.49. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

