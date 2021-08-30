ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 14,789 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 1.13% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the period.

FCTR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 84,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,866. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

