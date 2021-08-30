ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 58,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $638.43. 284,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,704. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $643.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

