iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.84. 896,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,471. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

