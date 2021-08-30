ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.29. 344,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

