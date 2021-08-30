ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.05. 1,365,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

