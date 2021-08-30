Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Declines By 38.7%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the July 29th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 128,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 81.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 437,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 196,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 43,733,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87. Camber Energy has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.10.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

